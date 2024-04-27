Apr 27, 2024, 1:22 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News ID: 85458250
T T
2 Persons

Tags

Yemeni official warns US to stop its hostile tendencies

Apr 27, 2024, 1:22 PM
News ID: 85458250
Yemeni official warns US to stop its hostile tendencies

Tehran, IRNA – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Yemen Hussein Al-Ezzi has said that the US should stop its hostile approach because its interests will be the main target of all freedom seekers and will not see peace in the region.

We are aware of the hostile actions that Washington is planning, and from now on we hold it responsible for the repercussions of its possible folly against Yemen, because it may not find a single (safe) path in the region, and its interests will be a target for all free people, Al-Ezzi said in a post in his X account on Saturday.

As a man of peace, I advise the US to stop its hostile approach because its interests will be the main target of all freedom seekers and will not see peace in the region, he added.

6125**9417

2 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .