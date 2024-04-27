Yemeni official warns US to stop its hostile tendencies

We are aware of the hostile actions that Washington is planning, and from now on we hold it responsible for the repercussions of its possible folly against Yemen, because it may not find a single (safe) path in the region, and its interests will be a target for all free people, Al-Ezzi said in a post in his X account on Saturday.

As a man of peace, I advise the US to stop its hostile approach because its interests will be the main target of all freedom seekers and will not see peace in the region, he added.

