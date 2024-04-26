Apr 27, 2024, 12:18 AM
Pro-Palestine university students protest across Britain

Tehran, IRNA - Along with the spread of student movements in the US, British students demonstrated on Friday in London and Coventry in support of the Palestinians and called for severing ties with Zionist universities.

CNN news channel reported that  university students gathered in front of University College London (UCL) in protest of this university's relationship with academic institutions of the Israeli regime.

A video shows a crowd of students outside the university's main campus on Gower Street in central London, carrying placards in support of Palestine.

The "Action for Palestine" group of University College London organized these protests.

The students of the University of Warwick in England also demonstrated on Friday in support of Palestine.

The officials of this university claim that they were aware of the demonstrations organized by the "Support for Palestine" coalition in this university, which consists of a coalition of student organizations and university personnel.

