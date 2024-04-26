Apr 26, 2024, 8:58 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News ID: 85457666
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Hamas calls on int’l organizations to help identify bodies found in Khan Yunis mass graves

Apr 26, 2024, 8:58 PM
News ID: 85457666
Hamas calls on int’l organizations to help identify bodies found in Khan Yunis mass graves

Tehran, IRNA – Hamas has issued a statement calling on international organizations to dispatch medical examiner teams to discover the identity of the bodies unearthed from mass graves recently found outside Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.

Palestine’s Shahab news reported on Friday that the identity of more than a half of the total 292 bodies found from the mass graves remain unknown.

Noting that there are reports that the bodies belong to civilian patients, including women and children who have been tortured, the statement said that there are also clues that some of them have been buried alive.

It warned that this Zionist regime's crimes must not be overlooked by the world and the international organizations.

9341**9417

1 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .