Hamas calls on int’l organizations to help identify bodies found in Khan Yunis mass graves

Palestine’s Shahab news reported on Friday that the identity of more than a half of the total 292 bodies found from the mass graves remain unknown.

Noting that there are reports that the bodies belong to civilian patients, including women and children who have been tortured, the statement said that there are also clues that some of them have been buried alive.

It warned that this Zionist regime's crimes must not be overlooked by the world and the international organizations.

