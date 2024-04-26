Iran, China defense ministers censure Zionist crimes in Gaza

The two ministers met on the sidelines of a meeting of the ministers of defense of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Friday.

The Iranian minister said that the recent tensions in the region and the deplorable conditions in Gaza are the result of the US destabilizing actions in the region and its support for the child-killing Zionist regime.

He appreciated Beijing’s stances in regard to regional developments, especially its condemnation of the Zionist regime's attack on an Iranian consular building in Damascus on April 1.

The Chinese minister, for his part, said that the Zionist regime's attack on Iran’s diplomatic post in Syria was a breach of international law, making Beijing to support Iran’s legitimate right to respond.

He also underlined the need for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the dispatch of humanitarian supplies to the besieged Palestinian area.

9341**9417