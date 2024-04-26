Expansion of ties with Africa, among Iran’s main agendas: President Raisi

He made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran on Friday with Burkinabe Prime Minister Joachim Kyelem de Tambela which took place on the sidelines of the 2nd edition of the International Iran-Africa Economic Conference.

The president stressed that in its interactions with African countries, Iran seeks the joint interests of Iran and those nations.

He further highlighted that Iran favors further accelerating the activation of a joint commission with Burkina Faso.

The prime minister of Burkina Faso, for his part, condemned a Zionist attack against an Iranian consular building in Damascus on April 1.

Noting that Iran owns a big civilization, de Tambela said that his country is willing to give a boost to relations with the Iranian people who have created such a big civilization.

He also referred to Western efforts to dent the world image of the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding that in spite of the Western propaganda, Iran is an independent developing country.

He also stressed his country’s willingness to get engaged in cooperation with Tehran in different areas, including, infrastructure, ICT, mines, agriculture, animal husbandry, transportation, science, culture, energy and knowledge-base technology.

