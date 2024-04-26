Israeli attack on relief team in Gaza leaves eight aid workers martyred: Report

The Zionist regime has launched a drone attack on aid workers in western Gaza City, the Palestinian Sama news agency has reported.

Eight people were martyred in the attack on the relief team, which was responsible for providing and distributing humanitarian aid in the City.

Earlier on April 1, seven people working with the United States-based NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK) were killed in the Gaza Strip in what the group’s founder chef said was an Israeli air attack.

“This is not only an attack against WCK, this is an attack on humanitarian organizations showing up in the most dire of situations where food is being used as a weapon of war,” WCK CEO Erin Gore said in a statement. “This is unforgivable.”

The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from the ongoing Israeli attacks has exceeded 34,300 people.

Iranian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeed Iravani has recently stressed that the only practical way to restore peace and security to the region is for the UN Security Council to force the rogue Israeli regime to immediately stop the war and genocide in Gaza and establish an immediate and permanent ceasefire and end its destabilizing activities in the region.

