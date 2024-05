Following the necessary measures taken by Iran, six Iranian border guards who were arrested by Taliban forces an hour earlier in the southeast of the country were released.

It should be noted that this evening Taliban forces arrested 6 Iranian border guards on the pretext of illegal entry into Afghanistan.

South Khorasan shares a 331-kilometer border with Afghanistan in the four cities of Sarbisheh, Nahbandan, Darmian and Zirkouh.

