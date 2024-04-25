Iran calls on BRICS to help stop Zionist crimes in Gaza

Bagheri made the remarks during a meeting of BRICS deputy foreign ministers in Moscow on Thursday where they discussed the latest developments in the Middle East and North Africa.

He hailed South Africa’s measure in bringing the Zionist regime to the International Court of Justice for perpetrating genocide in the Gaza Strip and called on other BRICS member states to voice support for Pretoria in this regard and seek legal mechanisms to activate the International Criminal Court to probe into these crimes.

The official stressed that 200 days of war in Gaza have proved that the Palestinian nation cannot be destroyed.

Bagheri added that stopping the Zionist regime's crimes against the defenseless people of Gaza is key to establishment of peace and security across the region, from Lebanon to Iraq and throughout the Red Sea.

