UKMTO receives fresh report of incident in Gulf of Aden

The UKMTO said in a post in its X account on Thursday that it had received a report of an incident 15 nautical miles southwest of Aden, Yemen.

It advised the vessels to transit with caution and report any incidents.

A vessel called “Master” reported to the UKMTO that it noticed a loud explosion and smoke rising from the sea.

The Yemenis say their attacks aim to pressure the Zionist occupying regime to halt its deadly attacks on the Gaza Strip, which have killed around 33,173 Palestinians and injured over 75,815 others since an Israeli war against Gaza.

The US and UK launched airstrikes as of January 12 against Yemen in retaliation for the attacks, with the Yemenis declaring that they consider all American and British ships military targets.

