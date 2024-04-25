US renews Iran rhetoric after IAEA chief’s claims

According to IRNA reporter, Vedant Patel was responding on Wednesday local time to a question about the claims of Raphael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, that Iran has a few weeks to obtain the enriched uranium necessary to produce a nuclear weapon.

The President of the United States has clearly said that we are doing everything to ensure that Iran does not get a nuclear weapon. But I don't have an assessment of Grossi's statement to offer, Patel clarified.

He said, however that the United States appreciate the extensive efforts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to interact with Iran on some of the issues related to safeguards obligations.

The State Department spokesman said that Washington will continue to support IAEA’s efforts and will also continue to consult with the European Troika (UK, France and Germany) and other partners on this matter.

Grossi, in a conversation with the German DW channel, made political and provocative remarks about Iran’s nuclear program, claiming that Iran is a few weeks away from obtaining enriched uranium needed to produce a nuclear weapon.

He also referred to Iran's compensatory measures under the JCPOA and repeated the claim of reducing the agency's access to nuclear facilities, a diversion from his recent remarks that Tehran has been fully cooperating with IAEA inspectors.

Grossi has been making unsubstantiated claims against Iran’s nuclear program for nearly five years, which are said to be rooted in the fake documents being provided by the Zionist regime to the media and agency officials for propaganda stunt.

Over a week ago, the IAEA chief during his trip to New York told the media that there is no proof Iran has built nuclear weapons, acknowledging that even the recent tensions in the region have not disrupted the agency’s monitoring of Iran's nuclear sites.

Despite some political claims about Iran for having high levels of enriched uranium reserves, it does not mean that the country is building nuclear weapons, the IAEA chief then clarified.

