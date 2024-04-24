Apr 24, 2024, 11:08 PM
Iran, Russia sign MoU to boost security cooperation

Saint Petersburg, IRNA – Iran and Russia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost cooperation on security issues.

The MoU was signed by Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian and his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev on the sidelines of a security forum in MoU Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Wednesday.

The two sides agreed to boost their cooperation in various strategic fields.

At the forum earlier in the day, Ahmadian presented a series of proposals to alleviate the impact of Western unilateralism on information security, and advocated for the "multilateralization" of international institutions and structures involved in information security. 

