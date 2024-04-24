Iran, Pakistan demand an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza

Iran and Pakistan issued a joint statement at the end of the official visit of Ebrahim Raisi, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The full text of key 28-paragraph joint statement of Iran and Pakistan is as follows:

JOINT STATEMENT

1. At the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, H.E. Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, paid an official visit to Pakistan from 22-24 April 2024. The President of Iran was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising the Foreign Minister of Iran, H.E. Amir Abdollahian, as well as other members of the cabinet and senior officials.

2. H.E. President Raisi held delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. During these talks, the two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations and also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern. A number of MoUs/Agreements were also signed during the visit.

3. Both sides agreed to enhance mutual interaction through regular exchange of high-level visits to strengthen fraternal relations.

4. Highlighting the historical, cultural, religious and civilisational ties between the two neighbouring and Muslim countries, the two sides reiterated their commitment and dedication to further strengthening these bonds through promotion of academic, cultural and tourism activities, and by enhancing tourism to historic religious sites in both countries.

5. Acknowledging that the Pakistan-Iran common border should be the ‘border of peace and friendship’, both sides reiterated the importance of forging regular cooperation and exchange of views between political, military and security officials of the two countries to combat threats such as terrorism, narcotics smuggling, human trafficking, hostage-taking, money-laundering and abduction.

6. The two sides agreed to further expand trade and economic cooperation and affirmed their commitment to transform their common border from ‘border of peace’ to a ‘border of prosperity’ through joint development-oriented economic projects, including setting up of joint border markets, economic free zones, and new border openings. They also reiterated the importance of cooperation in the energy domain, including trade in electricity, power transmission lines and IP Gas Pipeline Project. The two leaders agreed to boost their bilateral trade to $10 billion over the next five years. Both sides underscored the imperative of a long-term durable economic partnership and collaborative regional economic and connectivity model, particularly for socio-economic development in Iran’s Sistan Balochistan Province and Pakistan’s Balochistan Province.

7. With a view to further strengthening bilateral economic cooperation, both sides agreed to expeditiously finalise the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and hold the next sessions of Annual Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) and Joint Business Trade Committee (JBTC) as well as the 22nd round of the negotiations of the Joint Economic Commission (JEC) in the near future. They also agreed to facilitate regular exchange of economic and technical experts, as well as delegations from Chambers of Commerce from both countries to intensify economic cooperation. The declaration of ‘Reemdan border point’ as an international border crossing point under TIR and opening of the remaining two border sustenance markets was also agreed.

8. There was consensus to fully operationalise barter trade mechanisms between the two sides to facilitate economic and commercial activity, particularly under ongoing collaborative endeavours, such as border sustenance markets, which would contribute towards improvement of the economic situation of local residents, and further constitute a step towards enhancing border security.

9. Pakistan and Iran stressed the importance of harnessing their respective geographic locations for promoting connectivity between the two countries as well as with the broader region. The two sides noted with satisfaction the progress made in the regular shipment of goods under the TIR Convention and agreed to fully operationalise the Convention to further promote efficient, speedy and barrier-free trade between Pakistan and Iran. It was agreed that full operationalisation of the TIR Convention would also enhance regional integration and connectivity across the wider ECO region.

10. As members of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO), the two countries expressed firm resolve to enhancing cooperation in connectivity, infrastructure development and energy sectors. The two countries also agreed to expand mutually beneficial and enduring linkages between the sister ports of Gwadar and Chahbahar.

11. While condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, both sides recognised that terrorism posed a common threat to regional peace and stability and presented a major impediment to the development of the region. It was agreed to adopt a collaborative approach to confront this menace and to leverage the existing bilateral institutional mechanisms to effectively combat and counter this threat, while fully upholding the principles of the UN Charter, particularly the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of member states. Both sides also acknowledged the key role of enhanced economic and commercial opportunities in improving the security environment in the border areas.

12. Taking note of developments at regional and global levels, both sides stressed the importance of peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy to find mutually acceptable solutions to common challenges.

13. Both sides highlighted the need to resolve the issue of Kashmir through dialogue and peaceful means based on the will of the people of that region, and in accordance with international law.

14. Both sides expressed their strong and unequivocal condemnation of the ongoing Israeli aggression and atrocities against the Palestinian people, along with the inhumane blockade of Gaza that has resulted in widespread death and destruction as well as displacement of millions of Palestinians. They called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access to the besieged people of Gaza, return of the displaced Palestinians, as well as ensuring accountability of the crimes being committed by Israel. They reiterated their support for a just, comprehensive, and durable solution based on the aspirations of the people of Palestine.

15. There was mutual recognition that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) was an important forum for regional security and development, which provides opportunities to unlock the economic, transit, trade, youth and connectivity potential of the SCO region. Both sides expressed satisfaction at close and cooperative relations between the two countries in all mechanisms of SCO. They also underscored the importance of early resumption of the activities of the SCO Afghanistan Contact Group to coordinate efforts to maintain stability and develop economic ties in the region.

16. While highlighting the importance of regional cooperation for economic development, the two sides acknowledged that the ECO region possessed immense potential for the development of the economies of the member countries, and called for active cooperation among the regional countries within the framework of ECO. They shared the view that cooperation between SCO and ECO could play a valuable role in accelerating the progress and development of the entire region.

17. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the development of Afghanistan as a peaceful, united, sovereign and independent state, free from the threats of terrorism and drug trafficking. Noting that the existence of terrorist organisations in Afghanistan poses a serious threat to regional and global security, the two sides reaffirmed their willingness to enhance cooperation on counter-terrorism and security and to develop a united front against terrorism. The two sides also noted the relevance of coordinating regional and international efforts to ensure security and stability in the region, and emphasised the positive contribution of existing regional forums towards this end. While respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, the two sides recognised that increasing participation of all strata of Afghans in basic decision-making will lead to the strengthening of peace and stability in this country.

18. President Raisi also met H.E. Asif Ali Zardari, the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the existing level of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to consolidate the multi-faceted cooperation in mutually beneficial areas.

19. Yusuf Raza Gilani, Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, also paid courtesy calls on President Raisi. In their meetings, both sides emphasised the need for increased interaction between the Parliaments of the two countries.

20. The two sides expressed their agreement to release each other’s’ prisoners and take measures for their extradition based on the Treaty for the Extradition of Criminals and the Accused between Iran And Pakistan approved by the two countries in 1960 and the Agreement on the Transfer of Convicts between the two countries approved in 2016.

21. The two sides strongly condemned the attack on the Consular Section of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, which was an unacceptable violation of the sovereignty of Syria and undermined its stability and security. They agreed that the attack was a violation of international law and the UN Charter, and was illegal under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961. Recognising that the irresponsible act of the Israeli forces was a major escalation in an already volatile region, both sides called on the UN Security Council to prevent Israel from its adventurism in the region and its illegal acts attacking its neighbours and targeting foreign diplomatic facilities.

22. The two sides condemned rising incidents of Islamophobia, desecration of the Holy Quran and sacred symbols in some countries. They also emphasised that advocacy of religious hatred that constitutes incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence must not be allowed under the pretext of freedom of expression. They welcomed the adoption of the UN General Assembly Resolution 78/264 titled “Measures to Combat Islamophobia” in this regard and called for an early appointment of a United Nations Special Envoy to combat Islamophobia, as well as implementation of other relevant measures contained in the resolution. The Islamic Republic of Iran also expressed its appreciation for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the initiative to adopt the Resolution on “Measures to Combat Islamophobia” in the UN General Assembly.

23. Both sides emphasised international respect for diversity of social, legal and governance systems. They also emphasised the principles of universality, impartiality, objectivity and non-selectivity, constructive international dialogue and cooperation in the promotion and protection of all human rights, and expressed their firm opposition to interference in the internal affairs of countries through any means.

24. Both sides affirmed that each nation has its own unique history, culture and national characteristics, and diverse social systems and levels of social and economic development; and that human rights must be protected consistent with obligations under international human rights law. In this regard, the two sides placed emphasis on increasing consultation and cooperation to protect and promote human rights.

25. The President of Iran and the Prime Minister of Pakistan welcomed all dimensions of the cooperation between the two countries in multilateral fora including the United Nations (UN), Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO), Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation, Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), initiatives of the Conference of the Parliament Speakers of Six Regional Countries, initiatives of the Meeting of the Security Council Secretaries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Member States, and initiatives of the Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan’s Neighboring Countries. They also expressed their agreement to start negotiations on free trade in ECO.

26. President Raisi also visited Lahore and Karachi on 23-24 April 2024. In Lahore, the President Raisi paid homage to Allama Muhammad Iqbal and visited Iqbal mausoleum. In Karachi, President Raisi attended a wreath laying ceremony at Mazar-e-Quaid. He also addressed a widely attended meeting of business people from both sides in Karachi. The President, in his address, encouraged the private sectors of both countries to develop closer contacts within the Framework of the Joint Business Council as well as through exchange of trade delegations and holding of trade exhibitions.

27. The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran expressed his appreciation to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for the warm and generous hospitality extended to the Iranian delegation.

28. The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran also extended cordial invitations to the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan to pay official visits to Iran.

