Iran Air adds Boeing 737 to domestic fleet

According to the Iranian Ministry of Road and Urban Development’s website, Ghorbanali said that by adding this aircraft to Iran Air’s fleet, 1,200 seats will be added to the company’s seat capacity, especially in domestic flights.

He further explained that the aircraft will be used for emergency domestic flights, and due to the increase in demand for air travel, especially in April and May, emergency flights will be added to flight routes such as Tehran-Mashhad, Tehran-Shiraz, and Tehran-Bandar Abbas.

