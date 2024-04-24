Apr 24, 2024, 10:27 AM
Hamas official: 30 Israeli generals, high-ranking officers in custody

Hamas official: 30 Israeli generals, high-ranking officers in custody

Tehran, IRNA – A senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has stated that the organization currently holds 30 Israeli generals and high-ranking officers in custody.

While the exact number of living Israeli prisoners remains undisclosed, it is much higher than what the Israeli media has reported, a Hamas official was quoted by the New Arab on condition of anonymity.

The Hamas official revealed that these prisoners were captured from military headquarters and sensitive security sites on October 7, 2023.

These captives are closely guarded and kept out of reach of the Zionist forces, he added.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet ministers in the Zionist regime refrain from announcing the news regarding their captives, fearing potential reactions from the Zionists and not wanting to provoke the armed forces, he stated.

According to the Hamas official, the only path to releasing the Israeli prisoners lies in serious negotiations that lead to a complete ceasefire and the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

The recent operation by the Zionist regime in the north and center of the Gaza Strip is seen as a sign of the regime’s failure.

