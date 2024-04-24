Saudi Arabia condemns Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza

The failure and inability of the international community to use punitive tools to deal with the crimes of the Zionist regime will lead to more crimes and increase the suffering of the Palestinian nation with more destruction, the ministry said according to IRNA's Wednesday morning report.

In the statement, the Saudi ministry condemned all crimes, the most recent of which was the discovery of mass graves in Nasser Hospital complex in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis.

The ministry called on the international community to fulfill its duty to end the crimes being committed in the Gaza Strip and to punish the regime.

Palestinians have discovered two mass graves, including the one at Nasser Hospital where the number of bodies removed has reached 310.

Stephen Dujarric, the spokesman of the United Nations Secretary General, described the reports of the discovery of mass graves in the Gaza Strip as very worrying in a press conference.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Geneva-based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor explained that it has documented more than 140 mass, random or temporary graves, and, in many cases, documented burials carried out by the occupation forces of people they had executed in the field.

