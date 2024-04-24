Jordan sees another pro-Gaza, anti-Israel rally

According to IRNA, thousands of people in Jordan took part in the rally on Tuesday night in response to a call from Abu Ubaida, Spokesman for Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement.

Abu Ubaida had asked the Jordanian people to intensify their actions in support of the oppressed people in the Gaza Strip.

Simultaneously with the 200th day of the Zionist regime's invasion of Gaza, the demonstrators gathered around the Israeli embassy in Amman and chanted slogans in support of the Palestinian people and resistance.

Amman has been the scene many such demonstrations since the Israeli regime launched its genocidal war on Gaza, with people calling on the authorities to sever ties with the Zionist regime, terminate all agreements with it.

Some of the past rallies turned violent after Jordan’s security forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters who chanted slogans not only against the Zionist regime but also against the US some Arab countries for their silence on the Israeli crimes.

