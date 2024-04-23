Apr 23, 2024, 8:27 PM
News ID: 85454795
T T
1 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Ayatollah Khamenei’s poem likens Zionists to Pharaoh

Apr 23, 2024, 8:27 PM
News ID: 85454795
Ayatollah Khamenei’s poem likens Zionists to Pharaoh

Tehran, IRNA - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei recited a poem ahead of Iran's unprecedented drone and missile strike against the Israeli regime, which served as a word of advice but also reflecting the mood of the country as it was about to launch Operation True Promise.

Mehdi Fazaeli, a member of the Office of the Supreme Leader, shared a verse from that poem, written by Ayatollah Khamenei years ago, on his social media account on Tuesday.

An approximate translation of the verse is as follows:

You have a miracle in your hands, don't be afraid of magicians

Throw your staff and don't flee for fear of dragons

The verse, taken from one of the verses of the Holy Quran, refers to the miracle of Moses in the face of the magicians of Pharaoh's court, wherein he was instructed by God to throw his staff (walking stick) to the ground, and it miraculously turned into a snake. Through this divine intervention, Moses triumphed over Pharaoh and his magicians.

Ayatollah Khamenei recited the verse ahead of Operation True Promise of April 13 during a meeting with Iranian officials, Fazaeli said.

4353**2050

1 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .