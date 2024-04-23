Ayatollah Khamenei’s poem likens Zionists to Pharaoh

Mehdi Fazaeli, a member of the Office of the Supreme Leader, shared a verse from that poem, written by Ayatollah Khamenei years ago, on his social media account on Tuesday.

An approximate translation of the verse is as follows:

You have a miracle in your hands, don't be afraid of magicians Throw your staff and don't flee for fear of dragons

The verse, taken from one of the verses of the Holy Quran, refers to the miracle of Moses in the face of the magicians of Pharaoh's court, wherein he was instructed by God to throw his staff (walking stick) to the ground, and it miraculously turned into a snake. Through this divine intervention, Moses triumphed over Pharaoh and his magicians.

Ayatollah Khamenei recited the verse ahead of Operation True Promise of April 13 during a meeting with Iranian officials, Fazaeli said.

