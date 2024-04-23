Iran's security chief meets Iraqi counterpart in St. Petersburg

During the meeting on Tuesday, Ahmadian and Qasim al-Araji reviewed the implementation of a security agreement between Tehran and Baghdad and agreed to expedite the process of setting up committees to that effect.

Al-Araji appreciated the role of Iran in ensuring regional security and establishing peace and stability in the region. He also stressed that the Iraqi Parliament's resolution to expel the US-led military forces from Iraq must be implemented.

Ahmadian arrived at Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg earlier in the day to participate in the 12th International Security Summit in Russia as well as a meeting of the secretaries of the National Security Councils of the BRICS member countries.

Ahmadian said upon arriving in Saint Petersburg that the Islamic Republic views the two security forums that will be held in Russia as an opportunity to shed light on the plight of the oppressed Palestinian nation as they are struggling against a brutal Israeli aggression in Gaza.

