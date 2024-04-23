Nothing will remain of Israeli regime if it attacks Iran: Raisi

"If the Zionist regime once again makes a mistake and attacks the sacred land of Iran, the situation will be different, and it is not clear whether anything will remain of this regime," Raisi said on Tuesday in a meeting with Pakistani scholars and cultural elites in the city of Punjab.

The president noted that the Islamic Republic "punished" Israel for its brazen attack on Iran's consulate building in Syria early this month, referring to the unprecedented missile and drone strike against the occupied territories on April 13.

Raisi also criticized the West for claiming to defend human rights while at the same time supporting the Israeli regime's genocide in Gaza, where more than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in nearly seven months of relentless bombing.

"Today the greatest violators of human rights are the Americans and Westerners, and their claim of defending human rights is also empty," he said.

President Raisi is in Pakistan for a two-day visit at the head of a high-ranking political and economic delegation.

