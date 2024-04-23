Apr 23, 2024, 11:35 AM
Resignations in Israeli military trigger domino effect

Tehran, IRNA – Israeli media outlets have reported that following the resignation of the regime’s military espionage chief and the chief of the Central Command of the Israeli army, some other military commanders have also decided to resign.

According to Sama news, Israeli media outlets have warned that the resignation of commanders has begun within the army ranks, and after the resignation of the military espionage chief Aharon Haliva as well as head of the Central Command of the Israeli army Yehuda Fox, the commander of Unit 8200 would be the next.

Unit 8200 is an Intelligence Corps unit of the Israeli regime responsible for clandestine operations, collecting signal intelligence (SIGINT) and code decryption, counterintelligence, cyber warfare, military intelligence, and surveillance.

In resigning, Haliva said he took responsibility for the failures before the Palestinian resistance attack on the regime on October 7 last year.

He wrote in his resignation letter: “I carry that black day with me ever since, day after day, night after night. I will carry the horrible pain of the war with me forever.”

Major General Fox also informed Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi that he intends to step down in August after a 3-year tenure as the general in charge of the occupied West Bank.

