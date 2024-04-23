Iran preparing financial infrastructure to accept Russian credit cards: Report

Iran could start accepting Russian Mir debit and credit cards within the next few months, the trade attaché from Tehran’s embassy in Moscow told the Izvestia newspaper on Monday quoted by RT.

According to Mohsen Rahimi, work on preparing the necessary technical infrastructure is already underway; however, implementing the system will take time. The move comes as Russia and Iran continue to build stronger economic ties, Rahimi stressed.

Moscow and Tehran have strengthened relations in the face of Western sanctions. Trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4 billion last year and has potential for further growth, particularly in manufacturing, mechanical engineering, and transport, according to an associate professor at the Financial University in Moscow, Mikhail Khachaturyan.

Testing of the Mir system, the Russian alternative to Visa and Mastercard, may start in Iran as early as the end of summer or the beginning of autumn, he told the outlet.

The move to launch Mir in Iran is a logical forward step in developing bilateral cooperation after Tehran joined the BRICS economic group this year, said Tatiana Monaghan, secretary general of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

Last year, the two countries announced at the Kazan Forum that they had completed all preliminary settlements for the use of Mir cards. Iran and Russia have also agreed to integrate the system with its Iranian analog, Shetab, to facilitate mutual transactions.

