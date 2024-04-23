Apr 23, 2024, 10:06 AM
Tehran, Islamabad bent on deepening bilateral ties: Pakistani minister

Islamabad, IRNA – Pakistani Minister for Power and Petroleum Musadik Malik has said that there are significant opportunities between Iran and Pakistan to deepen bilateral relations, especially in commercial and economic fields.

In comments after his meeting with Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji, Malik told IRNA’s correspondent that there is great potential between the two countries to deepen commercial and economic cooperation.

He stressed that his country is very pleased with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Pakistan, adding, “It is a great honor for us to host the Iranian delegation.”

In response to a question about the joint Iran-Pakistan gas project, he said the first phase of negotiations has been held and the two sides will continue this process in the next stages.

The Pakistani minister said there have been comprehensive and reassuring negotiations as well as consultations between the two countries at the ministerial level.

“Tehran and Islamabad will continue to cooperate for the prosperity of the region and also to ensure the interests of each other’s nations,” he added.

President Raisi was officially welcomed by Pakistani Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Monday morning.

High-ranking officials of Iran and Pakistan signed eight cooperation documents in the presence of President Raisi and Prime Minister Sharif.

