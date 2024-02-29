Feb 29, 2024, 2:47 PM
Hezbollah targets Zionists' military position: Report

Tehran, IRNA – The Lebanese Hezbollah has reported that it targeted a Zionist military site in occupied northern Palestine, media outlets have reported.

According to a Thursday statement published in Al-Manar, Hezbollah fighters targeted a base in northern occupied Palestine in a bid to support the Palestinian cause.

Israeli media reported on Thursday that a new wave of missiles was launched from Lebanon towards the Zionist settlement of Shlomi in occupied northern Palestine, resulting in at least five explosions in the settlement.

The media predicted that in a potential future war, Hezbollah would launch thousands of anti-armor missiles and tens of thousands of heavy shells into the northern and central regions of Occupied Palestine.

Hezbollah has been carrying out attacks on Zionist targets over the past few months in response to Tel Aviv’s invasion of the Gaza Strip.

