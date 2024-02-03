Iran beats Japan to progress to AFC Asian Cup semifinals

The Iranian team, known by its nickname Team Melli, beat Japan 2-1 in the Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar, to progress into the semi-finals of the prestigious continental tournament for a second time in a row.

The Team Melli came from behind to score two goals by Mohammad Mohebbi and Alireza Jahanbakhsh in the second half of the match after receiving a single goal from Japan’s Hidemasa Morita in the first half.

Iran will face either Uzbekistan or Qatar in the semifinals of the tournament at 15.00 GMT on Wednesday in Doha’s Al Thumama Stadium.

