Iran FM, Pakistan PM meet in Islamabad

In the meeting, which took place on Monday as part of Amirabdollahian’s one-day visit to Pakistan, the two officials discussed bilateral issues including expansion of economic ties and giving a boost to trade exchanges at the joint borders.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Pakistani prime minister, Kakar told Amirabdollahian that Islamabad is committed to strengthening cordial relations with Tehran.

The Pakistani premier meanwhile called for talks to address the existing challenges between the two countries, based on mutual respect and in line with international regulations, including the UN Charter.

He also invited Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to pay a visit to Pakistan.

The Monday visit was the third by Amirabdollahian to neighboring Pakistan since he became the foreign minister of Iran in August 2021.

The top Iranian diplomat has already met with his Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani and the country’s Army Chief Syed Asim Munir.

9341**4194