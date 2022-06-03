Iran: No one can remain silent on Zionist regime's clandestine nuclear program

"As one of the original signatories to NPT, Iran calls on all to beware of further erosion of the IAEA's credibility," Khatibzadeh tweeted.

"No one can keep mum on Israel's clandestine nuclear weapons program and then claim impartiality and talk about Iran's peaceful nuclear activities," Khatibzadeh added.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi arrived in occupied Palestinian lands on Thursday night for meeting with the Zionist officials.

Grossi’s visit of Israel comes after the destructive moves made by the Zionists to influence the western countries, and especially America to convince them not to revive the JCPOA.

