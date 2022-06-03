Twitter suspends Iran communication minister’s account

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Isa Zareapur had last week arrived in Geneva to attend the World Summit of Information Society.

He had yesterday started a series of reports to elaborate on Iran’s achievements in that international conference in his ten-year-old Twitter account.

But tonight and only two days after the activation of the communication minister’s account it was suspended by Twitter managers.

The reasons for this suspension are still unclear, while a short while ago his Instagram account, too, had been suspended, but just for an hour.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish