Iranian Greco-Roman wrestling team crowns Turlykhanov Cup

The Turlykhanov Greco-Roman tournament was held on June 2-3, 2022, in Kazakhstan’s Almaty.

At the end of the tournament, the Iranian team garnered ten medals and finished first.

Medal winners for Iran included Pouya Dadmarz (gold, 55kg), Alireza Nejati (gold, 60kg), Mohammadreza Garaei (gold, 72kg) and Ramin Taheri (gold, 87kg), Pouya Naserpour (silver, 60kg), Pejman Poshtam (silver, 82kg), Mehdi Fallah (silver, 97kg), Amin Mirzazadeh (silver, 130kg), Mohammadreza Mokhtari (bronze, 77kg) and Aliakbar Yousefi (bronze, 130kg).

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan stood in the 2nd and 3rd places, respectively.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish