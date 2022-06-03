Iran, Azerbaijan ink MoU on enhancing bilateral ties

Owji met and held talks with Jabbarov on Friday in Baku, Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding on enhancing mutual cooperation.

Under the memorandum of understanding, the parties agreed to double the volume of gas transported from Turkmenistan to the Republic of Azerbaijan via Iranian lines.

The two sides also discussed other economic issues of mutual interest in the areas of energy, oil, gas, transportation, and bilateral trade.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish