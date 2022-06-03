Iran FM, EU’s Borrell discuss JCPOA over phone

Referring to the determination of the Islamic Republic of Iran to reach a good, strong, and lasting agreement, Amirabdollahian called the recent attempts taken by the US and the three European countries in drafting the IAEA resolution a behavior contrary to diplomacy, as well as hasty and destructive that will make the negotiation process more complicated.

Pointing to the law of the Iranian Parliament (Majlis), he warned that any political attempts by the US and three European countries in the IAEA would undoubtedly be faced with a proportionate, effective, and immediate response from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

While appreciating Josep Borrell’s efforts, the Iranian top diplomat expressed Iran's readiness and will to continue and conclude talks in a realistic and agreed way.

Referring to the destructive actions of the Zionist regime, which itself is the main perpetrator of illegal nuclear activities in the world, Amirabdollahian called the trip by Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi to Tel Aviv on the threshold of the IAEA Board of Governors' meeting inconsistent with the principle of impartiality in the agency's technical and professional status.

Josep Borrell, for his part, criticized some attempts to defeat the negotiations and emphasized the acceleration of the negotiations and reaching the conclusions in the Vienna talks.

Stressing the need for the parties to keep negotiations for being away from the negative atmosphere at the agency, he called for continuing negotiations to return all parties to the JCPOA commitments.

The two sides stressed the need for professional behavior and impartiality of the IAEA.

