Zero COVID death outcome of Raisi admin. punctual decision: MP

Zahra Sheikhi Mobarakeh, Spokeswoman for Iranian Parliament's Health Commission, told IRNA on Friday that as a result of calculated tactics and on-time decisions made by the current administration, as well as vigilance and steadfastness of healthcare personnel, the Islamic country experienced zero death toll on Thursday.

Describing the development as a great achievement of the popular administration, Sheikhi Mobarakeh, who represents Isfahan city in the parliament, the public vaccination throughout Iran has been a significant effort to contain the fatal disease.

She went on to say that the staff members of the Ministry of Heath and Medical Education have sacrificed themselves in order to return tranquility and health to the society.

So, the performance of President Raisi, the popular administration, the Ministry of Health in procuring vaccines and providing all people with the opportunity to get vaccinated should be admired, she noted.

Different sections involved in fighting the coronavirus have shown all-out sacrifice to overcome the pandemic, she said, adding that unity and solidarity in every situation have led to success in the Islamic nation; hence, the tactic should be implemented in other fields to resolve all challenges.

On Thursday, Iran’s Health Minister Bahram Einollahi issued a message in which he hailed the zero daily COVID death toll after the country’s nearly two and half years of fighting against the pandemic.

The minister noted that Iran witnessed its first day without any COVID-related deaths while high death tolls are reported in the United States and Europe.

Einollahi congratulated Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the whole Iranian nation on the great achievement.

The health minister also called on the Iranian nation to observe the health protocols until the country celebrates end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Iranian government has provided its citizens with millions of doses since February 10, 2021, and many Iranians have got three shots of corona vaccines.

