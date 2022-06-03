Iranian designer develops automatic charging machine

Ahmad Barzkar told IRNA on Friday that one of the existing problems of iron ore mining companies is charging of grinding mills, which is being conducted manually by operators; so, he started producing ball grinding mills and designing automatic ball charging machines.

The university professor pointed to the advantages of the automatic ball charging machine, saying that such machines can help reduce number of workforces, decline level of equipment depreciation, improve safety of workers, make use of software to determine timetable and increase production capacity.

Another outcome of designing and manufacturing the automatic ball charging machine is that the mechanism can pave the way for producing smaller products, which is more suitable for selling in market, because the ball grinding mills are being used for producing products of smaller sizes.

Referring to application of the grinding mills in different industries, Barzkar noted that these mills are being used in factories producing minerals, cement, coal and row materials.

As to capabilities of the automatic ball charging machine, he said that the unique apparatus does not need special daily maintenance and it only requires periodic services.

Given the fact that the automatic ball charging machine can be programmed for being applied in various grinding mills, it can be upgraded easily, the inventor went on to say.

