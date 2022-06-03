Reports on assassination of senior IRGC Cmdr. ruled out

The source made the remarks on condition of anonymity in an interview with IRNA on Friday, dismissing reports published by anti-Iran media outlets on assassination of a commander of IRGC’s Quds Force.

Certain so-called opposition media reported a few hours ago that IRGC commander Ali Esmaeilzadeh was assassinated in recent days in Karaj, Alborz province, Iran.

What happened on the ground was that a member of the IRGC had lost his life at his own house in an incident; so, relevant authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.

