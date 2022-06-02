Iran dismisses FBI claim about cyberattack as baseless

Iran itself is a victim of the US and Israeli cyberattacks against its infrastructures, including its nuclear facilities, the Iranian mission said.

"...This baseless allegation is an example of psychological warfare against Iran & thus of no value," it said.

"It is ironic that such a disinformation campaign is spread by the FBI almost a year after the alleged cyberattack, calling into question the validity of the claim," the Iranian mission added.

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday held Iran responsible for an alleged cyberattack against Boston Children's Hospital which he said had happened a year ago.

He claimed that FBI managed to defuse the attack before any serious harm to the hospital’s computer network.

9341**2050

