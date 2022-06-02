Iran deputy FM calls for further cooperation with Norway

Bagheri Kani, who is on a visit to Oslo, made the remarks in a meeting with Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt.

He said that benefits of bilateral relations between the two countries in the midst of the global food and energy crises will go beyond the interests of Iran and Norway and would benefit the whole Europe.

More cooperation of Iran and Norway to help remove the problems of Afghan refugees and launching an efficient fight against the root causes of insecurity in Afghanistan and the region were among other issues discussed by the two sides.

