Iran deputy FM calls for further cooperation with Norway

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani said on Thursday that Iran and Norway have to make efforts to strengthen the political resolve of the two countries for further promotion of bilateral relations.

Bagheri Kani, who is on a visit to Oslo, made the remarks in a meeting with Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt.  

He said that benefits of bilateral relations between the two countries in the midst of the global food and energy crises will go beyond the interests of Iran and Norway and would benefit the whole Europe.

More cooperation of Iran and Norway to help remove the problems of Afghan refugees and launching an efficient fight against the root causes of insecurity in Afghanistan and the region were among other issues discussed by the two sides.

