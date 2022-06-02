Iran FM terms political interference in IAEA technical affairs as “unconstructive”

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan.

During the phone call, the two foreign ministers discussed bilateral relations, as well as international issues.

The Iranian foreign minister stressed that Iran is ready to further expand ties with Singapore.

He touched upon the war in Ukraine and said that diplomacy and dialogue is the only solution to the conflict.

Amirabdollahian also talked about an upcoming meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors and urged the need for an end to the hue and cry against Tehran.

He said that Iran’s technical cooperation with the UN nuclear agency and the agency’s repeated confirmation of the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program cannot be shown upside down with a hasty viewpoint.

Noting that a deal is within the reach, he, however, added that all the parties need to remain committed to diplomacy, and do not resort to threats.

The Singaporean foreign minister, for his part, expressed satisfaction with increasing relations between Iran and Singapore and said that his country is ready to expand relations with Iran in all areas.

