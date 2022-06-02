Iranian deputy FM meets Norwegian officials in Oslo

The Iranian official, who is on a visit to the Northern European country, held separate meetings with the secretary general of the Norwegian Foreign Ministry as well as deputies at the country’s ministries of oil and trade.

They discussed political as well as energy and fisheries issues.

In a tweet posted prior to his visit, Bagheri Kani said that his trip would, among other things, focus on constructive talks on international issues and cover efforts for the removal of unlawful sanctions against Iran.

4194**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish