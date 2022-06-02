Qalibaf congratulates Berri on re-election as Lebanon parl. speaker

In his message, Qalibaf also congratulated Berri on the successful implementation of parliamentary elections in Lebanon.

He said that taking into consideration the sensitive conditions the region is currently facing, the vote is an important step in creating tranquility and stability in Lebanon.

The Iranian parliament speaker also said that his country will keep up its all-out support for Lebanon and continue its friendly ties with the Arab state.

He added that the development of parliamentary relations will help boost brotherly ties between Tehran and Beirut.

Lebanese lawmakers re-elected Nabih Berri as parliament speaker on Tuesday.

He leads Lebanon’s Amal Movement and is a supporter of the resistance movement Hezbollah.

This is the seventh consecutive term of Berri as Lebanon’s parliament speaker.

The Lebanese went to the polls on May 15 to choose a new legislative body.

4194**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish