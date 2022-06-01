Iran, Georgia discuss ICT cooperation

Deputy Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Khansari held talks with the Georgian deputy minister for economy and sustainable development.

The talks took place in Geneva on Wednesday on the sidelines of the World Summit on Information Society (WSIS) 2022.

The Iranian and Georgian officials agreed to revive a memorandum of understanding the two countries signed in 2017 for cooperation on communication and information technology, and form a working group tasked with re-launching negotiations in this regard.

The World Summit on Information Society, sponsored by the United Nations, is the largest global gathering on information and communication.

This year, the annual gathering began on March 15. Its final week takes place on May 30-June 3.

