Flights between Muscat and Mashad in northeastern Iran stopped more than two years ago due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The new flight between the two cities will operate every Saturday.

The Oman Air flight will land in Mashad at 15:00 every Saturday and will leave Mashad for Muscat at 16:45 on the same day.

