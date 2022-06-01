Why did Iran confiscate Greek tankers?

On Friday, Navy of the Army of the Guardians of the Islamic Revolution (IRGC) seized two oil tankers, Prudent Warrior and Delta Poseidon, belonging to Greece in the Persian Gulf waters near Asalouyeh and Lengeh ports.

The IRGC's public relations department declared that the Navy of the Army of the Guardians of the Islamic Revolution seized two Greek oil tankers on Friday due to their misconducts in the Persian Gulf.

The Greek government seized an Iranian oil tanker in contradiction to the Law of the Sea a few days ago and as Reuters reported, Greece handed over the oil tanker to the United States.

Following the unfriendly measure by Athens, Tehran tried to resort to diplomatic mechanisms and summoned Greece’s chargé d'affaires to urge the European country to refrain from piracy. At the same time, chargé d'affaires of Switzerland, who represents the United States' interests in Iran, has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to receive the Islamic Republic’s strong protest.

However, the Greek government backed by the US refused to make amend its mistake and finally, the Islamic Republic of Iran resorted to primary Punitive measures in response of the piracy committed by Greece on the basis of its rights and in line with international laws.

As Western media coverages show, the seizure of Greek tankers is a big blow to the American hegemony and bullying policies; warning states such as Greece that Washington, as it claims, cannot support its followers in the world.

Western rulers, who found out the heavy price of stealing Iranian interests during the seizure of British tanker Stena Impero, have imposed the cost of the same behavior on the shoulder of a third country.

It seems that following near a decade of facing economic crises, the Greek government has resorted to blindly obedience to the US, as the Greek coast guard has announced that they seized a Russian oil tanker near Evia Island.

The US-Greece act of seizing Iranian flag tanker, which entered Greece’s waters for emergency fixations is a blatant piracy and Iran as a member of international community that fights piracy, is entitled to react.

The Islamic Republic has repeatedly underlined that it will not retreat from standing against economic terrorism, including piracy. The seizure of Greek tankers is a part of its reaction to the economic terrorism, which has been done by the countries in framework of piracy.

Conducting the seizure of Greek tankers, Iran conveyed two messages to the front sides in international system:

First, friendly and regional countries especially exporters of oil should defend their rights and security, and the Greek piracy should not turn into a negative innovation against countries in the region.

Second, the so-called powerful and hostile states should know that Iran will not remain passive in the face of threats, and testing the country’s determination will be a strategic mistake, which will lead to heavy costs for the US and its allies, and will cause Washington big scandals.

It seems that the US plans to put proxy pressures on Iran in order to squeeze illegal concessions in the nuclear negotiations with the Islamic Republic.

The Iranians’ reaction to the bullying behavior should make Americans aware of the fact that non-negotiation tools cannot affect Iranians’ determination to pursue their legal rights.

4208**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish