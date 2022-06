Iran’s Hossein Mirshafi met with the Taliban official in Kabul. The two emphasized boosting infrastructure on borders, ports, industrial parks and exports.

Mirshafi said that Iran’s Chabaharport can serve Afghanistan businesses best in transporting their goods.

The Afghan official welcomed Mirshafi’s comments, noting that Iran-Afghanistan ties were and will remain based on good neighborliness in economy, trade and investment.

