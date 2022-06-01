Iran, Pakistan sign agreement on border trade cooperation

The signing ceremony was held by the caretaker of the office of trade, mine and industry of the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchistan, Iraj Hassanpour, and the chief collector of Pakistan’s Balochistan Customs, Muhammad Sadiq, on Tuesday evening.

Iran’s Consul General in Quetta, Hassan Darvishvand, and Pakistan’s Consul General in Zahedan, Abdul Jabbar Detho, were also present at the ceremony.

The 9th Joint Border Trade Committee Session between Iran’s Sistan and Baluchistan and Pakistan’s Balochistan was held on May 30-31 in Zahedan.

The 10th round of the session is slated for October in Gwadar, a southwestern Pakistani port.

1483**1424

