President Raisi: Iran reliable partner for African states

President Raisi in his phone talk with his Senegalese counterpart who is also the rotating head of the African Union (AU) congratulated the African National Day to him, the people of Senegal, and the African people.

He also commemorated the African leaders and all those heroes who despite tolerating hardships have kept alight the torch of freedom and independence in Africa.

Raisi referred to the role that the AU is playing against unilateralism and the sanctions imposed by colonialists, ensuring this counterpart that the Islamic Republic of Iran is a reliable partner for the entire African nations.

The president referred to the high level technical and engineering capabilities of Iran, reiterating that although Tehran-Dakar relations are good, but they are not at an acceptable level yet, and need to be elevated to a satisfactory level.

Senegal’s President Macky Sall, too, asked the Iranian president to convey his best regards to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and appreciated President Raisi for his congratulation on National Day of Africa and the Islamic Republic of Iran’s special attention to Africa.

President Macky also referred to the long record of his country’s bilateral ties with Iran, said he was agreed with President Raisi that the current level of bilateral ties is below the satisfactory extent, and announced Dakar’s readiness for any cooperation to further elevate it.

The president of Senegal referred to the excellent cooperation between his country and some Iranian companies, reiterating that he has visited Iran twice and seen personally the progress achieved in Iran in various fields.

