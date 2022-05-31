Iranian senior cleric meets Pope, conveys Supreme Leader's message

The two sides stressed the importance of maintaining interaction and synergy between religions, as well as the condemnation of oppression and crime against the oppressed people in the world.

Arafi visited Italy at invitation of scientific centers and religious figures.

Head of the Iranian Islamic seminaries, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi met with Pope Francis in the Vatican and conveyed an oral message of the Supreme Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

During the meeting, Ayatollah Arafi said that the Supreme Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution sent regards and praised your background and constructive relationship with Latin America.

“Lauding your stances on consolidating the relations between Islam and Christianity, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that we expect you to continue to act in defense of the oppressed of the world, especially Palestine and Yemen, and to have clear and transparent stances,” he added.

He noted that "the Supreme Leader expects practical actions to be taken in defense of the Palestinians and its resolution should be based on the votes of people and elections among all Palestinians, including followers of all religions of the Palestinian ruling system.”

Pope Francis also sent his regards to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran and the religious authorities of Iran.

