Envoy: Brazil keen on developing petrochemical, nano-technology, industrial ties with Iran

Goncalves de Aguiar Neto made the remarks in a meeting with the CEO of Iran Tractor Manufacturing Industrial Group Mostafa Vahidzadeh.

Despite sanctions, Brazil tends to promote relations with Iran, he said referring to Iran’s self-sufficiency in this regard.

Stressing the fact that Brazil is against any sanctions and tension, he hoped for removal of anti-Iran sanctions and development of Iran-Brazil relations.

Elsewhere in in his remarks, the Brazilian diplomat pointed to competitive prices of the Iranian tractors in Brazil market, saying that the Brazilian farmers welcome Iranian tractors.

Meanwhile, Vahidzadeh lauded Iran Tractor Manufacturing Industrial Group products, saying the company exports tractors to 15 countries.

