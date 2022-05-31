Spox: IAEA report unfair, unbalanced

In his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s recent report claiming that Iran hasn't submitted answers to its questions didn’t reflect the truth about the talks between Iran and the Agency.

After the agreement reached between Iran and the IAEA in Tehran, Khatibzadeh noted, Iran provided the IAEA with written answers to its questions.

He also said that the nuclear watchdog’s yesterday report was the same report Director-General Rafael Grossi hastily presented in the European parliament and was concluded before Iran-IAEA meeting in Tehran.

The report is neither fair nor balanced and the Zionist regime’s pressure has deviated the IAEA’s reporting from technical to political, the spokesman underlined, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran is moving forward with its nuclear program on the peaceful path.

He called on the IAEA to exercise maximum care not to deviate from the technical path and its charters and warned that the Zionist regime spoils the talks by spying on the IAEA whenever a breakthrough is made or an agreement is nearly available.

Asked if the talks in Vienna, Austria, to revive the 2015 nuclear deal have stalled, the spokesman said that Iran’s measure were clear, but the US has failed to provide Iran with expected answers.

If the US takes its political decision, there will be no stalemate and the outstanding issues will be solved, he added.

He refuted reports claiming that the IRGC designation was the key issue stalling the Vienna talks, saying that the outstanding issues between Iran and the US included assurances, designated individuals, and Iran’s economic benefit from a possible deal.

The spokesman also touched on the seizure of two Greek tankers by Iran in the Persian Gulf, noting that Athens didn’t respond to Iran’s diplomatic efforts regarding the Iranian tanker illegally detained by Greece.

He said that the crew of the Greek tankers were in good situation and have contact with their families.

On the last week assassination of IRGC member Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, Khatibzadeh said that the identity of the organizer of the assassination was known to Iran and they have received Iran’s response through required means.

The response has been painful of course, he underlined.

9416**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish