UK backs offender Greek tankers in Persian Gulf

“We strongly condemn the seizing of two Greek vessels on the 27 May in the [Persian] Gulf by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC),” a spokesperson for the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) said in a Monday statement without mentioning Greece’s illegal seizing of an Iranian tanker and its oil cargo.

The spokesperson said that Iran’s actions posed a significant threat to the safety and security of shipping and violate the fundamental principles of freedom of navigation.

The unnamed spokesperson also called on Iran “to immediately free the crew and the two vessels.”

The claims are made as Iran’s IRGC has announced that the Greek-flagged tankers were seized on Friday because they have violated rules in the Persian Gulf.

