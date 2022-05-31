Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 31

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran’s oil revenues up over 60% y/y in two months to late May: Official

An Iranian Oil Ministry official said the country’s oil revenues have increased by more than 60% in the two months to late May compared to the similar period last year.

Ali Forouzandeh, who serves as spokesman of the Iranian Oil Ministry, said that oil revenues experienced a “dazzling jump” in the first two months of the current Iranian year (March 21-May 21).

-- Routledge publishes reference book on Iranology

British publisher Routledge publishes ‘The Archaeology of Iran from the Palaeolithic to the Achaemenid Empire’ coauthored by Iranian archaeologist Hassan Fazeli Nashli and Roger Matthews as the second Iranology reference printed by the renowned publisher.

Fazeli is a professor at Faculty of Literature and Humanities at the University of Tehran and Matthews is a Near East archaeology professor at the University of Reading in England.

-- Raeisi lauds Iraqi law against normalizing ties with Israel

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi praised the Iraqi parliament for approving a law that criminalizes the normalization of ties and any relations, including business ones, with the Israeli regime.

Making the remarks in a phone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Sunday, Raeisi expressed satisfaction with the progress of the Iraqi people’s move and the interactions among the Arab state’s political groups and currents to form a new government.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran Could Not Advance Without Sanctions

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Monday Iran has made good progress in various fields despite sanctions imposed on the country.

“Despite the sanctions, the Islamic Republic of Iran has made good advances in various fields,” he told visiting President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon here.

“If it were not for the sanctions, those advances could not be achieved, because sanctions caused Iranians to rely on their domestic capacities and power,” the Leader said.

-- Iran Athletes Grab 9 Medals in World Muaythai Championship

The 2nd day of 2022 World Muaythai Championship ended in Abu Dhabi with four more victories for the Iranian athletes increasing the number of the Iranian National Muaythai Team’s medals to 9.

The competitions the matches were continued in adults and under 23-year old (U23) levels and the Iranian athletes gained four more medals.

In -60kg and a quarter final match, Iran’s Fatemeh Husseini beat her Syrian competitor in a close game 29-28.

-- Iran, Qatar to Expand Ports, Maritime Cooperation

CEO of Qatar Ports Management Company, Abdulla Mohamed Al-Khanji on Monday met with Iranian Deputy Minister and Managing Director of Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) Ali Akbar Safaei and discussed developing commercial relations and fostering ports and maritime collaboration between the two countries.

The two officials met in Tehran to confer on the expansion of ports and maritime cooperation for increasing bilateral trade.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Champions Esteghlal finish IPL season undefeated

Esteghlal football team were held to a goalless draw by Naft Masjed Soleyman to finish 2021/22 Iran Professional League (IPL) season undefeated. The Blues became the first Iranian team to win the title in the competition without suffering a single defeat.

In the match held ahead of 70,000 spectators in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Esteghlal created several goalscoring chanced but their players lacked of cutting edge.

-- Iran, Syria to draw a roadmap for realizing trade potentials

Iran-Syria Joint Chamber of Commerce held an Iran-Syria business forum at the place of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) in Tehran on Monday, in which representatives of the two countries’ private sectors exchanged views on ways of expanding trade ties and removing barriers.

The event was attended by senior officials from both sides including ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie, Syrian Ambassador to Tehran Shafiq Dayoub, Head of Iran-Syria Joint Chamber of Commerce Keyvan Kashefi, Secretary of Iran-Syria Economic Relations Development Headquarters Abbas Akbari, Head of the Syrian-Iranian Joint Chamber of Commerce Fahd Mahmoud Darwish, and President of the Federation of Syrian Chambers of Commerce Mohamed Abou El-Hoda El-Lahham.

-- West Azarbaijan untapped for summer vacations, official says

West Azarbaijan province is slated to be marketed as a top travel destination for summertime, the provincial tourism chief has said.

As a way to distribute travel fairly in the country and to develop tourism capacities throughout the country, the northwestern province as well as some other provinces will be introduced as summertime holiday destinations, Jalil Jabari said on Monday.

