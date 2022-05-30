Routledge publishes reference book on Iranology

Fazeli is a professor at Faculty of Literature and Humanities in University of Tehran and Matthews is a Near East archaeology professor at University of Reading.

The Iranian archaeologist has said that the books was the fruit of 11 years of constant endeavor and 30 years of experience in archaeology.

This book is the second reference book on Iranian archaeology after the book co-written by Louis Vanden Berghe and Roman Ghirshman which was published in the 1950s, according to Fazeli.

He noted that the new Iranian archaeology book included over 500 photos and maps of archaeological finds in Iran most of which have been discovered in recent decades.

The book highlights forming of Iranian social establishment from 500,000 years ago until the rise of the Achaemenid Empire, the Iranian professor said.

Routledge has described the book in its website as “the first modern academic study to provide a synthetic, diachronic analysis of the archaeology and early history of all of Iran from the Palaeolithic period to the end of the Achaemenid Empire at 330 BC.”

9416**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish